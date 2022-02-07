US Bancorp DE Sells 5,233 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,359,000 after buying an additional 302,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.