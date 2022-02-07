Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:CAML opened at GBX 223.50 ($3.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 212 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

