Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth about $256,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 207.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Realogy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $16.46 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

