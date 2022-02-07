Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $420.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.25. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.