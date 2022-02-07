Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.45 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Masonite International worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

