Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 414 ($5.57) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, lowered their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.08) to GBX 414 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
LON K3C opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. K3 Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 237 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($7.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.91. The company has a market cap of £244.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20.
K3 Capital Group Company Profile
K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.
Further Reading
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.