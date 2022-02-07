Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 414 ($5.57) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, lowered their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.08) to GBX 414 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

LON K3C opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. K3 Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 237 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($7.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.91. The company has a market cap of £244.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20.

In related news, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($41,005.65). Also, insider Stuart Lees bought 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.88 ($40,333.26). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

