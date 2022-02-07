Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,812 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $86.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

