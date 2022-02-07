Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 859.2% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

