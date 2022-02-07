Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.54.

CTVA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 170,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corteva by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

