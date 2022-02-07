Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $435.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $429.85 on Thursday. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

