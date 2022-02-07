Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Elastic were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

ESTC opened at $89.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.18. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

