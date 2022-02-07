Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 53,284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 39,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.