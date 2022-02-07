Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

