Credit Suisse AG Purchases 92,878 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 212.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 278.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $296,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.