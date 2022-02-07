Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,446 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Amundi bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $4,682,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $4,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIST opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

