H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05.

On Wednesday, December 15th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $86.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

