EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Purchases C$12,827.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$12,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,516,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,455,259.58.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,907.00.

On Monday, January 24th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,162.50.

On Monday, January 10th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$12,763.50.

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,674.00.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at C$2.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.85. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

