Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.21.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

