QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Cowen from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.16.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.13. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.