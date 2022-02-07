Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Evercore ISI

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

