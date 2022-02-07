Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.