Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce sales of $92.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $101.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of BHLB opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

