Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $122.47 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.