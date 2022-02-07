Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.91 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.