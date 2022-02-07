Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,342 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 321,142 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

