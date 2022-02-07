50,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

KLNE opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64. Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Get Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.