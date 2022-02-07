Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64. Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

