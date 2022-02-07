Citigroup Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 91.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,599 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth $199,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNT opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

