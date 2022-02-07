JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $180.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.31.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

