Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Enerplus has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $5,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

