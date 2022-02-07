Geode Capital Management LLC Has $59.72 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $59,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 75.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

