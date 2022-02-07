Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 70,380 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,380 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $58,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 73.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 577,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $104.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

