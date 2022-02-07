Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Achieve Life Sciences were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

ACHV stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

