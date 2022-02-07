Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 207,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

