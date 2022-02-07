Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,968 BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 62.0% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BCAT opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $23.87.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
–
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.