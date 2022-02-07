Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,968 BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 62.0% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCAT opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

