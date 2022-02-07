First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 147 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,782 shares of company stock worth $10,568,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VRSN opened at $218.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

