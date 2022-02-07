First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 728 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

