First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 184,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

