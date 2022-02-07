Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,102,000 after buying an additional 1,517,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

