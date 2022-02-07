Wolverine Trading LLC Grows Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.