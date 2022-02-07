Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,969 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morphic by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Morphic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 423,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $40.85 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

