Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,163 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 332.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of RLX opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.