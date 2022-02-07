Citigroup Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.17 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

