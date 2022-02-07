Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

