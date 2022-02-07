Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.