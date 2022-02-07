Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $103.55 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

