MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $708.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

