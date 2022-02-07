ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 4,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00.

Shares of ON opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

