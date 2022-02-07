Raymond James Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $72.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of ONEW opened at $49.38 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,765 shares of company stock worth $7,974,013. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.