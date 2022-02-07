Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,340 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

